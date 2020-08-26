Central Park is unveiling a statue of women’s rights pioneers. It’s the park’s first statue of real women

New York’s Central Park is set to reveal a statue of women’s rights leaders Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth– marking the park’s first statue of real- life women.

“You’ve heard of breaking the glass ceiling,” stated Meredith Bergmann, the carver of the piece. “This sculpture is breaking the bronze ceiling.”

The statue will be revealed Wednesday early morning, and comes 100 years after the passage of the 19th Amendment, which offered women the right to vote. It honors 3 essential figures in the women’s rights motion with roots in New York, each of whom passed away prior to American women gotten the right to vote.

Anthony, who was arrested and convicted of voting illegally in 1872, and Stanton co-founded the American Equal Rights Association and promoted women’s suffrage. Truth, who was born into slavery in New York, got away to liberty in 1826 and became a well-known abolitionist and women’s rights activist.

“It’s wonderful that now the city of New York and Central Park are focusing on seeing women’s accomplishments as worthy of statuary,” Bergmann stated.

A clay design of the monolith of women’s rights leaders. Credit: Michael Bergmann

Statues of women stay unusual in New York City and throughout the nation. Central Park presently has statues of a number of imaginary ladies and women, such as Alice in Wonderland and Mother Goose, and even functions a statue of a real- life canine,Balto But the statue of the political advocates will be the park’s first of real …

