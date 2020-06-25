Central California is rocked by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake and more than TEN aftershocks

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck in a remote area of central California on Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10.40am and was centered 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Ridgecrest in the Owens Valley region below the eastern flank of the Sierra Nevada.

The quake was felt widely, including some 240 miles (386 kilometers) away in Sacramento.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10.40am and was centered 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Ridgecrest in the Owens Valley region

Aftershocks have been reported across the area, with Accuweather reporting that there have been ‘more than 10’

Closest to the epicenter, nearly all of rural Inyo County felt the quake, especially people in the small community of Lone Pine, the Sheriff’s Office said while posting quake safety tips on social media marketing.

The department also shared that a rock slide occurred in the area, immediately after the earthquake.

‘We are assessing a reported rockslide on Whitney Portal Road and reported debris on Horseshoe Meadows Road,’ the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. ‘No additional information is known at the moment. All updates will be posted.’

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Department also shared that a rock slide occurred in your community, soon after the earthquake

‘We are assessing a reported rockslide on Whitney Portal Road and reported debris on Horseshoe Meadows Road,’ the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. ‘No additional information is known at the moment. All updates will be posted’

Dust and debris fly from where in fact the rockslide occurred after the earthquake

A later update from the Sheriff’s Department said that the rockslide was a result of the earthquake. No injuries have now been reported.

Veteran seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter that the quake occurred in the same location as a magnitude-4.6 quake Monday night.

‘That is now considered a foreshock,’ Jones wrote.

Aftershocks have now been reported over the area, with Accuweather reporting that there has been ‘more than 10.’