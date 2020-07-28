Central Bank’s credit portfolio ‘rose by AMD 200bn ‘ in 2020 – Armenian News

The Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) saw its credit portfolio increase by an approximated 200 billion Armenian Drams (AMD 486.64 = USD 1) in the previous months of the existing year.

Part of the repaired amount consists of the credits for natural entities, according to Marin Galstyan, the CBA Governor.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Galstyan eliminated important modifications in the rates of interest, dismissing likewise the issues over shadow deals. “Our estimates suggest that the field is highly competitive rather than monopolized,” he stated.

Galstyan likewise highlighted the progressively observed favorable characteristics guaranteeing an international financial healing. In his words, the approximated increase in rates will be within the bounds of 1.9% by late2020 “We do not estimate an essential price surge caused by external factors in the foreseeable future,” he included.