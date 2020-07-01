Cemetery in Iowa vandalized, 50 headstones knocked over

“I was just sick to my stomach,” Mike Walden, president of the Elmwood Cemetery board, told CNN on Tuesday. “It just makes your heart hurt.”
The cemetery hosts graves dating back to to the 1800s. It is even the memorial site for the first settlers that arrived in Waterloo — the Hanna family, according to Walden.
The Hanna Memorial, that is well over 6 feet tall, Walden says, was found knocked over. And the family’s two-month-old baby boy’s headstone dating back to the 1800s was pulled out of the ground and tossed nearby, based on Walden.
“It must have been a small group,” Walden said. “It’s a lot more damage than one or two people can do. Several of these would have taken four or five people to knock over.”
He said most damage was done to the historic portion of the cemetery. While they truly are still assessing, Walden says the damage is well over tens of thousands of dollars.
“It’s not like we are city-owned to get funds to fix this,” that he said. “We will probably have to go to the public to raise funds.”