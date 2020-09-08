Celtics vs. Raptors score, takeaways: Boston dominates Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead over Toronto

The Boston Celtics are back in control of their second-round series with the Toronto Raptors. After losing Games 3 and 4, the Celtics bounced back in a major way on Monday night, dominating Game 5 from start to finish to take a 111-89 win, and a 3-2 series lead.

Boston led from start to finish and set the tone early by holding the Raptors to just 11 points in the first quarter. They dominated on both ends of the floor and led by as much as 30 at one point in the second half. Jaylen Brown recovered from a brutal Game 4 performance to lead the way with 27 points and six rebounds, and all five starters scored in double figures.

The Raptors got off to a miserable start in Game 5, and were never able to recover. Their 11 first-quarter points tied a franchise record for second-fewest points in any playoff quarter, and they couldn’t keep the Celtics in front of them on the other end. Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam both struggled mightily, combining for only 20 points.

Here are three key takeaways from the game:

1. Celtics dominate defensively

The Celtics were one of the best defensive teams in the league in the regular season, finishing fourth with a defensive rating of 104.6. They put that ability on full display in Game 5, locking down the Raptors all game long to secure a vital win and take control of the series.

It took the Raptors two and a half minutes to even get on the board, which foreshadowed how the rest of the game would play out. The…