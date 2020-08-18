Celtics vs. 76ers score: Live NBA playoff updates as Joel Embiid tries to lead Philadelphia past Boston

The first-round matchup between the No. 3 Boston Celtics and the No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers is underway. Both teams are looking to start their playoff push off with a win, and through three quarters of action the Sixers hold a slight advantage. Thanks to some well-balanced production, Philadelphia took a 79-75 lead into the fourth quarter.

These two teams are no strangers when it comes to meeting in the postseason. In fact, the Sixers and Celtics have met in the playoffs more times than any other two teams in NBA history. Most recently, the Celtics beat the Sixers in five games in the 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals. During the regular season, the Sixers beat the Celtics in three out of four meetings.

