Celtics vs. 76ers score: Live NBA playoff updates as Boston and Philadelphia meet for Game 3 in Disney bubble

The Celtics are looking to go up 3-0 on the 76ers on Friday night, but Philadelphia isn’t making things easy for Boston early on. After the first half of action, the Celtics held a slim 51-49 lead over the Sixers, thanks to 23 combined first half points from Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown. Jayson Tatum played just eight minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.

As he has all series, Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers with 22 points a 10 rebounds — a full night’s work for most players — in the first half. Embiid got a bit of help from Tobias Harris, who put in 11 points, but Philadelphia will still need others to step up if they want to pull out a much-needed win.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.