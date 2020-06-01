Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Travels To Atlanta To Lead Peaceful George Floyd March – CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Celtics participant Jaylen Brown drove from Boston to his hometown of Atlanta to guide a peaceable protest march on Saturday in response to the dying of George Floyd, which has sparked nationwide unrest.

Brown mentioned in a video posted on social media that “Being a bystander is no longer acceptable.” He then tweeted that he can be peacefully protesting, and requested others to affix him in Atlanta.

I can be peacefully protesting tommorow — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 30, 2020

Meet at MLK memorial website 530-630 meeting time 📍 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 30, 2020

In an Instagram Live video from the march, Brown mentioned he felt obligated to get his message out.

“It’s a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player don’t exclude me from no conversation at all,” Brown mentioned on Instagram Live whereas marching. “First and foremost, I’m a black man and I’m a member of this community, and I grew up on this soil. I want to say that first and foremost. It’s a peaceful protest. We’re walking. That’s it.”

Brown posted a photograph of himself holding an indication that mentioned “I can’t breathe.” Those have been the phrases Floyd may very well be heard saying whereas pinned to the bottom by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

“We’re raising awareness for some of the injustices that we’ve been seeing. It’s not OK. As a young person, you’ve got to listen to our perspective. Our voices need to be heard,” mentioned Brown throughout the march. “I’m 23 years old. I don’t know all the answers. But I feel how everybody else is feeling. For sure. No question.”

Brown mentioned following the protest that three folks have been arrested.

It shouldn’t be clear what led to the arrests.