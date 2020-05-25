Celtic’s Eboue Kouassi joins Genk on permanent deal | Football News

By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 25/05/20 5:42pm
Belgian aspect KRC Genk have confirmed the permanent signing of Ivorian Eboue Kouassi from Scottish champions Celtic.
The 22-year-old joined Genk on mortgage in January with an possibility to purchase having didn’t make an affect at Parkhead following a £2.8m transfer from Russian aspect FC Krasnodar in 2017.
Kouassi managed simply 22 appearances in all competitions throughout 4 seasons with Celtic, failing to attain a aim below first Brendan Rodgers and later Neil Lennon.
The 3-0 Scottish League Cup semi-final win over Hearts in October 2018 was Kouassi’s final look for the membership, a recreation during which he additionally suffered a severe knee harm.
However, regardless of solely making 4 appearances resulting from harm and the coronavirus outbreak, Kouassi has accomplished sufficient to signal a permanent deal with Genk till 2024.