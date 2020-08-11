Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli breaks quarantine rules; Scottish government threatens Premiership pause | Football News

Celtic probe protector flying to Spain prior to Kilmarnock match; Scottish government states it might lead to “pause” to Premiership season
By Anthony Joseph and Charles Paterson
Last Updated: 11/08/20 10: 13 am
The Scottish government has actually threatened to “pause” the Premiership season after Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli broke coronavirus quarantine guidelines.
Bolingoli took a trip to Spain however did not quarantine on his return prior to playing in Celtic’s 1-1 draw versus Kilmarnock on Sunday – something the club were uninformed of up until after the video game.
Bolingoli’s indiscretion came simply days after Aberdeen’s journey to St Johnstone was aborted due to 2 of their gamers evaluating favorable for coronavirus.
Eight Dons gamers then provided public apologies for breaking standards by checking out a bar following their opening-day defeat to Rangers …