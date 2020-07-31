Celtic trying to sign ‘one or two’ more players, says boss Neil Lennon | Football News



















5:31



We overtook Neil Lennon to talk about Celtic’s opportunities of a 10 th succeeding Scottish Premiership title ahead of the starter of the brand-new series this weekend

We overtook Neil Lennon to talk about Celtic’s opportunities of a 10 th succeeding Scottish Premiership title ahead of the starter of the brand-new series this weekend

Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon has actually validated the club are “actively trying to get one or two more players in” to help their title defence.

Earlier today, Celtic signed AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas for a preliminary charge of EUR3.3 m (₤ 2.95 m), while they have actually likewise included forward Mohamed Elyounoussi on loan from Southampton.

Albian Ajeti’s relocation to Celtic has actually stalled after the gamer requested for more time to weigh up his choices.

Peterborough’s Ivan Toney is desired by Celtic

The Scottish champs have actually been related to Peterborough striker Ivan Toney, however have yet to fulfill the League One club’s appraisal of the 24- year-old.

Asked about Toney, Lennon stated: “There are a number of locations that we are taking a look at and I understand we have actually been related to a variety of players.

“I can’t confirm at the minute but we are actively trying to get one or two more players in.”

Celtic vs Hamilton Live on

Earlier today, Peterborough boss Barry Fry stated he thinks Toney deserves ₤125 m and exposed Celtic’s very first deal for the 24- year-old was “turned down flat”.

When asked whether Celtic wanted to invest an eight-figure amount to sign Toney, Lennon responded: “It will be a club choice whether we believe that it’s worth for cash so I’ll leave that in the capable hands of individuals who make those choices.

“We’ve identified some players and some options in a number of positions and we’ll just work through that as best we can.”

Scottish Prem: New season on Sky Sports

Celtic will begin their Scottish Premiership title defence in your home to Hamilton Academical on August 2, while Rangers travel to Aberdeen on August 1, with both video games reside on Sky Sports

Sky Sports exposes line-up for solely live protection of Scottish Premiership

Neil Lennon’s Celtic side, who were crowned champs for the ninth succeeding season in May after the SPFL chose to cut the 2019/20 project, are searching for a 10 th straight title, and will host the Accies at Celtic Park in a 4.30 pm kick-off on the Sunday, while Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are at Pittodrie at 12.30 pm on the Saturday.

Also on the opening week, Motherwell’s journey to Ross County on August 3 will be live on Sky Sports, while all 12 Scottish Premiership groups will be revealed live on Sky Sports in August, with more live components to be revealed from September onwards.

From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to use live protection of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 video games offered on the brand-new house of Scottish football.