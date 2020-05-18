Celtic title win this season is my best in Glasgow, says Neil Lennon | Football News



















Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon says successful a ninth successive league title is a particular achievement, and the best of his managerial profession

Neil Lennon described Celtic’s Premiership win this season because the best he has skilled on the membership after they matched the Scottish file of 9 titles in a row.

Lennon’s workforce – who had been 13 factors away from second-placed Rangers having performed as soon as extra – have been declared champions after the SPFL ended the marketing campaign early on Monday.

In flip, they emulated the run of 9 successive titles achieved by Celtic between 1965 and 1974, in addition to their Old Firm rivals Rangers between 1988 and 1997.

Lennon, who confirmed Celtic will return to coaching forward of subsequent season on June 10, instructed Sky Sports News: “It is a momentous day for the membership.

“We can have supporters of a sure classic who will bear in mind the primary time Celtic did 9 in a row.

Celtic had been 13 factors away from Rangers on the high of the desk when play was supended

“They most likely could not consider this may occur once more and it is a improbable day for everybody related to the membership. We’re all very, very proud, significantly of the gamers.

“Going into this season, we knew that 9 was inside our grasp however nonetheless so distant. It was a strain season however we smashed it, significantly the second half.

“Some of our football was absolutely outstanding. We were on track for 100 goals and 100 points. The consistency, the quality and the exciting football we played was really pleasing.

Lennon has now gained the Premiership 10 instances in whole, 5 as a participant with Celtic and 5 because the membership’s supervisor

“As well as the players, I have to pay tribute to my backroom staff. The professionalism and the work ethic has been fantastic.”

Lennon has now gained the Premiership as many instances as supervisor of Celtic as he did when he performed for the membership, having made it 5 in every capability.

He added: “To be stood right here because the supervisor of a workforce that has gained 9 titles in a row is one thing you dream about.

“From a personal point of view, it feels absolutely amazing so, without doubt, this is the best one of the lot.”