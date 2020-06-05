Celtic: Neil Lennon hopes fans can return during club’s quest for 10th league title in a row | Football News





Neil Lennon hopes Celtic fans can play their half subsequent season

Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon is determined for their fans to be as concerned as attainable in their “once-in-a-lifetime” quest for a 10th consecutive title.

The Scottish champions are set to start their record-breaking try with the league behind closed doorways however there are hopes that crowds will step by step be allowed to return because the marketing campaign goes on and social distancing restrictions ease.

Lennon informed Celtic TV: “This is momentous. It comes around once in a lifetime and I want this generation of supporters to be a huge part of that, as they always are.

“I would like them to play their half in it and we need to play our half in entertaining them and making them pleased with us.

0:43 Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says the membership need to make historical past by profitable a 10th league title in a row Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says the membership need to make historical past by profitable a 10th league title in a row

“It will likely be troublesome in the brief time period, for the supporters and the gamers not having one another working hand in hand, however hopefully that time period will journey shortly and we can get that togetherness and solidarity again once more.

“This is a generational factor. This workforce, and sure people in this workforce, have finished some actually particular, unbelievable issues and we wish this to be one other season to recollect. The anticipation is palpable.

“What I have to do as a manager is keep a lid on things, get the players in the best condition possible, but I don’t think they’ll need any extra motivation. And certainly, to have the players and the fans backing us all the way – it’s going to be a hell of a ride.”

1:54 SFA chief govt Ian Maxwell is optimistic the Scottish Premiership will begin its new season on August 1 as deliberate, however admits they might should be versatile SFA chief govt Ian Maxwell is optimistic the Scottish Premiership will begin its new season on August 1 as deliberate, however admits they might should be versatile

The Celtic squad will likely be able to go when the suspension of all soccer exercise in Scotland is partially lifted on June 11 to permit Premiership first groups to start coaching.

Lennon mentioned: “We begin doing the medical facet of issues on Monday and Tuesday, we’ll all get examined on Wednesday and hopefully we can begin in small teams on Thursday.

“It will likely be teams of 5 so we’ll have two teams in the morning, two teams at lunchtime and two teams in the afternoon. We’ll get to see all of them. We have not seen them for a whereas, you are likely to miss them and miss that camaraderie and ambiance across the place.

“There will likely be sure protocols – they can’t go in the constructing, all the things will likely be finished exterior. That’s fantastic, and we’re simply delighted that we can have kind of semblance of coaching.

“So although we’ve got a June 11 start, hopefully within a week or two we can start training in bigger groups and all that is for the process of getting ready for the first week in August.”

Lennon has additionally been discussing switch plans with head of soccer operations Nick Hammond and the board.

“I have just come from a two-hour meeting with the board, Nick and John Kennedy, and we have another one lined up,” mentioned Lennon.

“In terms of the recruitment processes, they’re all underway now, and in terms of adding to the squad and talking to clubs, again it’s sort of early days but we’ve made tentative inroads as regards that as well.”