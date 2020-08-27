Celtic: Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham could look for exit | Football News





The Celtic duo could be on their escape of the club

Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham’s agents have actually asked Celtic for appraisals of the 2 gamers, ahead of prospective relocations far from Parkhead.

Celtic crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday night, with a 2-1 house defeat to Ferencvaros in the 2nd certifying round.

Neil Lennon exposed after the video game that some gamers had actually talked to him about a desire to leave the club throughout the transfer window.

The Celtic manager stated he would not stand in the method of anybody who wishes to play somewhere else and insisted he just desired gamers devoted to the club in his team.

Ntcham signed up with the Hoops from Manchester City in 2014 and has actually gone on to make 73 league looks for the club, scoring 12 objectives from main …