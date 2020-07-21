Celtic interested in West Ham’s Albian Ajeti | Football News





Albian Ajeti has failed to make a Premier League start for West Ham since his move from Basel last August

Celtic have expressed an interest in signing West Ham forward Albian Ajeti.

It is believed Celtic boss Neil Lennon is keen on the Switzerland international and the Scottish Premiership champions have made inquiries about his availability – taking the player either on loan or on a permanent deal.

However, the Hoops face competition from a number of Premier League clubs, with Ajeti struggling to break into the West Ham side this season following his £8m move from Basel last summer.

Celtic were keen to bring the striker to Parkhead last summer as well, but were priced out of any potential move by the Hammers.

The 23-year-old has made just nine Premier League appearances for West Ham this season, all from the bench, and has grown increasingly frustrated by the lack of first-team opportunities.

Ajeti was keen on a loan move away from the London Stadium back in January but found his options limited due to the fact he had already played competitive matches for two clubs this season.

Due to UEFA registration rules, the forward could only join a team in a league starting a new season in the new year such as Sweden, the USA or Japan.