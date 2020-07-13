Celtic France tour perfect preparation for Premiership title defence, says Ryan Christie | Football News





Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie believes the club’s pre-season visit to France provides the perfect preparation for their make an effort to make history with a tenth successive Scottish Premiership title.

Neil Lennon has had his squad in Loughborough for a week-long training camp and they will cross the channel for friendly fixtures against Lyon, Nice and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Christie insists the matches would play a large part in assisting Celtic prepare yourself for the brand new campaign which begins in the beginning of August and that will see the Hoops attempt to achieve the unprecedented feat.

“These games are definitely going to be tough,” Christie told the club’s internet site.

“But that’s the level we see ourselves as a club and a team so these games will be great for us.

Celtic were confirmed as champions for a ninth successive campaign after the Scottish season was curtailed by the coronavirus

“It’s good to try yourself contrary to the best at every chance you get.

“The friendlies will be the first genuine games for us and we’ll have a lot out of those games.

“We’re not planning against a lesser league team or any such thing like that.

“The opposition we’ll be facing are of a very high level and that’ll definitely help get us back into match fitness quicker.”

Last week the Scottish government gave official approval for football to resume in today’s world from the beginning of August, with Celtic set to begin their campaign away to Hamilton on the opening week-end.

Christie insists motivation, as ever, will not be an issue for the champions.

The Scotland international said: “We have a massive motivation within the squad.

“Since I’ve been here, that’s been constant and we rarely look at every other factors beyond what we could do ourselves.

“The only thing we can really influence is our performances and the outcome.

“As long as we take care of that, then everything else will be out of our control.”