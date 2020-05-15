Celtic deserve ninth title in a row, says Callum McGregor | Football News



















Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says that they deserve to be crowned Scottish Premiership champs and also safe a ninth organization title in a row.

The Hoops were 13 factors free from opponents Rangers in the Premiership prior to the period was put on hold by the coronavirus, and also there has actually been no news regarding whether they will certainly be called as champs.

McGregor, that has actually won the last 5 titles with the club, says that he and also his team-mates are hopeless win a ninth successive champion and also match the very same accomplishment accomplished by the club in 1974.

“Regardless if we win it on the pitch, or in the circumstances that dictate we can’t finish the season but still get crowned, either way we’d be worthy champions,” McGregor informed Sky Sports News

“We’ve been definitely exceptional and also, throughout the period, we have actually obtained a lot of victories with each other in a genuine striking design, racking up a great deal of objectives.

“The young boys were hopeless to really go and also end up the period on a genuine high, the means we were playing, however that’s been eliminated.

“But to go and get nine titles in a row, that’d only be the second time in the club’s history, so that tells you how big of an achievement that is in itself and something I know the players would be extremely proud of.”