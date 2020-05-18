Celtic crowned Scottish Premiership champions and Hearts relegated as SPFL end season | Football News





Celtic held a 13-point lead over Rangers when the season was suspended

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the ninth successive season after the SPFL opted to curtail the present marketing campaign.

It additionally means Hearts are relegated to the Championship for the second time since 2014.

The SPFL held a board assembly on Monday morning the place they determined to convey the season to an end, which means a 51st league title for Celtic.

Neil Lennon’s aspect held a 13-point lead over Rangers when the season was suspended on March 13, having performed another sport.

At the opposite end, Hearts drop out of the highest flight, though the membership’s proprietor Ann Budge had threatened to take additional motion if the season was not accomplished.

In April, the 42 SPFL golf equipment voted – after some controversy – to end the season within the Championship, League One and League Two amid the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The SPFL board have been additionally given the ability to end the season within the Premiership if it turned clear the fixtures couldn’t be performed.

However, the Scottish season has not been utterly cancelled. The SFA stays dedicated to finishing the Scottish Cup, with the event on the semi-final stage.

