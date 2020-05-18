Celtic crowned Scottish champions after season ended with immediate effect

Celtic have been crowned Ladbrokes Premiership champions for a ninth successive time whereas Hearts have been relegated after the top-flight golf equipment reached a unanimous determination that the season couldn’t be concluded.

The Scottish Professional Football League introduced the widely-anticipated determination following a gathering with all golf equipment on Monday, with the marketing campaign decided on a factors per recreation common.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan stated in an announcement: “Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to officially congratulate Celtic on their achievement of winning the Ladbrokes Premiership this season, and also to sincerely commiserate with Hearts on their relegation.”





The season was halted on March 13 due to coronavirus, with Celtic 13 factors away from Glasgow rivals Rangers, albeit having performed a recreation extra.

Hearts, in the meantime, went into the hiatus 4 factors adrift of second backside Hamilton.

MacLennan continued: “We would all have fairly seen the league season performed out on pitches, in stadiums and in entrance of supporters.

“This shouldn’t be the way in which anyone concerned with Scottish soccer would have wished to conclude the league season however, given the grave and unprecedented circumstances that we face, the board has agreed that it’s the solely sensible method ahead.

“Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on sporting competitions world wide and the repercussions will probably be felt for a very long time.

“Scottish Government restrictions and deep concerns for both player and spectator safety left the SPFL with no realistic option but to call the Ladbrokes Premiership now and we thank the Premiership clubs for their support on this decision.”