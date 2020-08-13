Celtic Classic: Thomas Pieters leads despite having no competitive golf in five months | Golf News





Thomas Pieters holds a one-shot lead at Celtic Manor

Thomas Pieters was plainly untouched by his absence of competitive golf as he declared the first-round lead at the Celtic Classic in Newport.

Pieters recuperated from an early error to card 8 birdies in an excellent seven-under 64 which made him a one-shot lead after his very first European Tour round because the Qatar Masters back in March.

Pieters was playing his preliminary in competitors because March

The Belgian postponed his go back to action following the birth of his very first child throughout the …