Celtic Classic: Sam Horsfield wins second event in three weeks | Golf News





Sam Horsfield topped the leaderboard at the Celtic Classic

Sam Horsfield protected a second European Tour title in three weeks with a two-stroke success at a weather-affected Celtic Classic.

The world No 133 carded a bogey-free 67 at the Celtic Manor Resort, closing his round in near-darkness to end the week on 18 under and remain clear of closest opposition Thomas Detry.

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston completed three strokes back in tied-third along with Thomas Pieters and over night leader Connor Syme, who blended 2 birdies with 2 bogeys in a final-round 71.

Johnston combined 4 birdies with an only bogey on Sunday

“My objective this weekend was to have no bogeys and I had the ability to do that, made a.