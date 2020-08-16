Celtic Classic: Sam Horsfield wins second event in three weeks | Golf News

By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 16/08/20 9:04 pm
Sam Horsfield protected a second European Tour title in three weeks with a two-stroke success at a weather-affected Celtic Classic.
The world No 133 carded a bogey-free 67 at the Celtic Manor Resort, closing his round in near-darkness to end the week on 18 under and remain clear of closest opposition Thomas Detry.
Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston completed three strokes back in tied-third along with Thomas Pieters and over night leader Connor Syme, who blended 2 birdies with 2 bogeys in a final-round 71.
