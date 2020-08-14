Celtic Classic: Sam Horsfield one ahead of Thomas Pieters in Wales | Golf News





Sam Horsfield holds a narrow lead at the Celtic Classic

Sam Horsfield holds a one- shot lead at the midway phase of the Celtic Classic, with Thomas Pieters and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston in the chasing pack.

Horsfield, who won his maiden European Tour title at the Hero Open previously this month, recuperated from triple-bogeying his penultimate hole to eagle the last and publish a round-of- the-day 64 at the Celtic Manor Resort.

The Englishman rests on 11 under and a shot clear of over night leader Pieters, who lost a share of the lead after a final-hole bogey, while Johnston heads into the …