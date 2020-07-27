Celtic agree loan for West Ham’s Albian Ajeti, begin talks for AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas | Football News





Celtic have actually concurred a season-long loan offer for West Ham’s Albian Ajeti

Celtic are surrounding the finalizings of Albian Ajeti, on loan from West Ham, and AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas.

The Scottish champs concurred a season-long loan handle West Ham for Ajeti on Monday.

Sky Sports News comprehends the offer consists of an alternative to purchase, for a charge of around ₤ 5m.

Ajeti is because of have his medical at Celtic on Wednesday.

Celtic are likewise in conversations with Greek club AEK Athens for Barkas ahead of the start of the brand-new Scottish Premiership season this weekend.

Greek sources are reporting an offer of EUR5m (₤ 4.5 m) plus add-ons has actually been concurred for the 26- year-old, who’s been topped 10 times for Greece.

During lockdown Neil Lennon lost the services of both Fraser Forster, who has actually gone back to Southampton after his loan offer ended, and Craig Gordon, who transferred to Hearts after his agreement ended.

Scott Bain stays with the club, however Celtic were eager to re-sign Forster on an irreversible offer, however settlements might not be concluded with the English goalkeeper.