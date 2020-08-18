Celtic 6 – 0 KR Reykjavik

A Mohamed Elyounoussi double assisted Celtic coast into the 2nd certifying round of the Champions League with a 6-0 win over KR Reykjavik.

Elyounoussi got the hosts off to the ideal start versus their Icelandic visitors – whose whole nation has a smaller sized population than Glasgow – by rounding goalkeeper Beitir Olafsson inside 6 minutes and slotting house.

Neil Lennon’s side dipped into a high pace from the off and discovered themselves 2 ahead when Hatem Abd Elhamed’s cross was turned previous his own keeper by Arnor Adalsteinsson (17) prior to Christopher Jullien protected a commanding half- time lead with a bullet header (31) from a corner.

After the break, Celtic never ever slow down with their strength and discovered a 4th within a minute of the reboot. Elahmed’s shipment was nodded in at the back post by Greg Taylor, prior to Odsonne Edouard – who had actually missed out on a variety of very first- half openings – got on the scoresheet following an astonishing solo run (71 ).

There was still time for Elyounoussi, minutes after being revealed as male of the match, to contribute to his collection with a tap- in from Olivier Ntcham’s pin- point ball in from the left, as Celtic travelled through to deal with either Ferencvaros or Djugarden, who satisfy on Wednesday.

More to follow …