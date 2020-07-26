Celtic 2-0 Ross County: Mohamed Elyounoussi on target in behind-closed-doors win | Football News





Mohamed Elyounoussi (right) assisted Celtic to a 2-0 win over Ross County

Celtic pumped crowd sound into their arena as they beat Ross County 2-0 in a closed-door friendly on Sunday.

An early own objective from Coll Donaldson and Mohamed Elyounoussi’s clever surface offered Celtic a winning go back to Parkhead as they heat up for next weekend’s Scottish Premiership kick-off.

However, there was an injury blow for supervisor Neil Lennon when left-back Greg Taylor might not continue after getting treatment prior to half-time.

After a number of friendlies in front of sporadic, socially-distanced crowds in France, the Scottish champs offered their gamers a taste of closed-door action versus their Premiership competitors.

The crowd sound over the PA system was a continuous back-drop and consisted of Celtic tunes, cheers for the objectives and ‘oohs’ for near misses out on.

Lennon began with a strong group which might line up versus Hamilton next Sunday after Celtic unfurl the league flag. Scott Brown was back in midfield after missing out on the midweek defeat by Paris Saint-Germain with a small injury.

There was no location for Leigh Griffiths on the bench after he missed out on the French journey to work on his physical fitness however Celtic likewise host Hibernian in a friendly on Monday.

Celtic began following a socially-distanced huddle and the very first taped cheer came inside 3 minutes as the hosts took the lead.

Donaldson sliced Taylor’s low changeover the head of his group’s trialist goalkeeper, Ross Doohan, the 22- year-old Celtic gamer who invested the last 2 seasons on loan with Ayr.

Celtic face Hibernian in another friendly on Monday prior to the start of the Premiership season

Elyounoussi netted 10 minutes later on following Jeremie Frimpong’s cut-back and James Forrest quickly saw a deflected effort struck the bar.

Christopher Jullien missed some half-chances from set-pieces and there were likewise some possibilities for County, who began with a totally various 11 to the group that drew 2-2 with Livingston 24 hours previously.

Oli Shaw missed out on the target from their finest opening and Scott Bain conserved from Josh Reid, Lee Erwin and alternative Ross Stewart.

While there was little problem on the park for Celtic, some teething issues appeared in their streaming service as more than 30,00 0 season-ticket holders logged on to view the action. The club apologised to fans and later on declared the issue had actually been dealt with.