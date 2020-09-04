Celo price spikes 32% after Coinbase listing

Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, will now use assistance for Celo– a statement that caused a 32% price rise in less than 2 hours.

According to aSept 3 article from Coinbase, the exchange now supports the energy and governance token for the Celo platform.

Coinbase today likewise revealed that UMA would be offered for trading on Coinbase Pro beginning onSept 8.

The exchange seems focusing on assistance for tokens for tasks in which it is invested. Coinbase presently holds both Celo energy tokens and UMA tokens from its 2018 financial investments.

Following the statement of assistance for Celo, the price of the token rose from $3.44 to a brand-new all-time high of $4.55 in simply 2 hours prior to dipping back under $4.00. As of this writing, the token is being traded for $4.20.

Source: Coinbase

The Celo platform is a mobile-focused stablecoin payments platform. Coinbase is providing trading on the platform’s governance token utilizing the ticker name CGLD instead of CELO, however mentioned the relocation was “temporary.” Users can send out and get Celo tokens under either name, as they’re the very same digital property. The listing comes after Coinbase Pro started accepting CELO deposits onAug 31, which triggered the token to acquire approximately 55% over both USD and Bitcoin (BTC).

Meanwhile, UMA is a synthetics derivatives platform that apparently develops “open-source infrastructure for ‘priceless’ financial contracts on Ethereum.”

The token presently has among the greatest yields on hot brand-new DeFi procedure SushiSwap, which is most likely accountable for UMA’s rise from under $7.00 to $27.32 recently.