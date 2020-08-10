Céline Dion flaunts toned body in futuristic bodysuit, draws Beyoncé comparisons

Dion’s figure was emphasized at the waist and her toned limbs were on complete screen in the vintage Thierry Mugler clothing.

CELINE DION CHANGES ‘MY HEART WILL GO ON’ LYRICS TO SUIT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Live life by the golden rule,” the “My Heart Will Go On” vocalist captioned among the images.

In another picture, Dion exposed the clothing included a bionic-style arm sleeve that was likewise jeweled. “Glittering in vintage,” she composed.

Dion’s clothing drew a contrast to the one Beyoncé used in the 2009 video for her tune “Sweet Dreams.”

CELINE DION ADMITS SHE DIDN’T WANT TO RECORD ONE OF HER BIGGEST HITS

“Giving me very much Beyoncé ‘sweet dreams’ 🎼,” one fan discussed the Canadian vocalist’s post.

Another stated, “This reminds me of Beyoncé’s sweet dream video”

“Beyonce vibes!” one fan included.

The bodysuit Dion used was in reality the very same one Beyonc é, 38, used, according to Vogue Arabia.

ADELE MATCHES OUTFITS WITH BEYONCÉ TO PRAISE SINGER’S VISUAL ALBUM ‘BLACK IS KING’

Dion later on …