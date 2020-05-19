Celia voice assistant now available on the Huawei P40 series

Huawei presented its very own electronic assistant called Celia together with its front runner P40 triad as well as now it lastly handled to make its means to even more customers many thanks to the most current EMUI 10.1.0.121 upgrade. The brand-new firmware considers in at 1.14 GB as well as likewise brings the April protection spot.

Celia UI (Source: XDA Developers)

Celia is available in English, French as well as Spanish as well as is presently special to the UK, France, Spain, Chile, Mexico as well asColumbia It can do every one of your requirement assistant jobs like check the weather condition, established alarm systems as well as aid you utilize the phone’s video camera to convert message, search pictures as well as items comparable to GoogleLens The assistant is set off by the “Hey Celia ” hotword as well as can likewise be mobilized by holding back the power switch.

Huawei’s brand-new assistant is anticipated to make its means to even more areas as well as tools in the coming months as even more customers obtain accessibility to the most current EMUI develop.

Source|Via