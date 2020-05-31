Celebs Protest George Floyd Death in U.S., People Around the World Do Too

Protests decrying the killing of George Floyd have been in full swing right here in the States for days now — however over the weekend, a bunch of celebs obtained in on the motion … as did worldwide partakers who appear simply as outraged.

Several stars have been noticed out in L.A. over the weekend collaborating in the protests — a lot of which began out peacefully, however finally turned harmful — together with people like Nick Cannon, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud, Mod Sun, Tinashe, Ariana Grande, Paris Jackson, Madison Beer, Courtney Easton, Ross Lynch, Tyler the Creator, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendrick Simpson, Jeremy Meeks, Lauren Jauregi, Jaz Sinclair and extra.

Elsewhere have been much more well-known faces, like J. Cole and Meek Mill. Tons of celebrities additionally spoke out on-line, like Billie Eilish who bashed anybody who backed “All Lives Matter.”

That was simply right here in our personal yard — however the demonstrations for George did NOT finish at our borders alongside the Pacific or Atlantic oceans … a handful of different international locations held their very own protests from afar. Places like Berlin, London, Tokyo, Toronto and others featured their very own BLM protests … with many voters going through off with their very own police forces.