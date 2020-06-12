Celebs appear in ‘I Take Responsibility’ PSA, draw mixed reaction: ‘Are they acting in this?’

Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing, Bryce Dallas Howard and other stars stare at the camera and say “I take responsibility” for “every not-so-funny joke, every unfair stereotype, every blatant injustice.”

“Black people are being slaughtered in the streets, killed in their own homes. These are our brothers and sisters, our friends, our family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders. We will not be idle. Enough is enough.”

The video also alludes to the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Atatiana Jefferson, that have sparked world wide protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Going for a jog should not be a death sentence,” the superstars continue. “Sleeping in your own home should not be a death sentence. Playing video games with your nephew should not be a death sentence. Shopping in a store should not be a death sentence. Business as usual should not be life-threatening.”

The campaign website shares links to donate to a few memorial funds and racial justice organizations in the United States such as Reclaim the Block, Campaign Zero, NAACP, Color of Change and more.

While many fans praised the message of solidarity, others said the video seemed forced and it reminded them of actress Gal Gadot’s video montage of celebs singing “Imagine” throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“#ITakeResponsibility? Are they acting in this PSA? Did black people ask for this? Can some body help me understand?” one person asked before stating he is “fine with the message but wish they said racism and wish they weren’t reading. I’m happy they’re doing something. It just seemed a lot…?”

“Can you make it at least look like you’re not totally acting? You’re really gonna go for the Oscar for this #ITakeResponsibility PSA?” another user, stand-up comedian Kelly Collette, said.

“The celebs are back with the cringe in new #ITakeResponsibility video,” someone else wrote.

Another unimpressed commenter said: “That #ITakeResponsibility PSA video from the bunch of white celebrities is awful. It’s a cringeworthy stream of nonthing [sic] of any importance. Donate, support, read up and step-up. Don’t create a video like that again.”

Meanwhile, anyone asked: “Haven’t they learned from Gadot?”