Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge slams 27 ‘selfish’ diners

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has taken to social media to slam clients who didn’t show reservations at his upmarket London restaurant.

The famous chef launched into an angry rant on his Instagram profile after 27 people didn’t show for a reservation at Kerridge’s Bar and Grill on Saturday night.

He pointed out that the hospitality industry is on the verge of collapse and by not turning up, the diners had put the jobs of restaurant staff at an increased risk.

He wrote: ‘To the 27 people that booked @kerridgesbandg and failed to generate on a Saturday night…This industry, like many more is on the verge of collapse.

‘Your behaviour is disgraceful, shortsighted and down right unhelpful…all of you ‘no shows’ in most restaurants down and up the country and adding to the problems already being faced…You’re putting peoples jobs more at risk…

‘We put staff levels to the number of covers booked when you neglect to turn up, it now costs us, which will force very uncomfortable and hard decisions about staffing levels.

‘You are the worst kind of guest, and that is ‘selfish.’ I really hope you have a good look at yourselves…’

Kerridge opened Kerridge’s Bar and Grill two years ago in the Corinthia Hotel just off London’s Trafalgar Square.

The restaurant boasts a swanky interior by having an expensive menu including fish and chips for £32.50, inspired by Kerridge’s childhood in Gloucester.