Celebrity chef Rachael Ray and her family left a fire that damaged her house in Lake Luzerne.

The fire at her Chuckwagon Trail house was reported at about 7: 30 p.m. Warren County authorities state neither Ray nor anybody in her family were injured.

The reason for the fire is under examination however it is not thought to be suspicious, authorities stated.

Fire business from Warren County and surrounding Saratoga County stayed at the scene throughout the night.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Ray has actually been taping her program at the house.

“Thanks for the concern. Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” Ray’s agent Charlie Dougiello informed U.S.A. TODAY in a declaration. “The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

Ray, 51, matured in the southern Adirondacks and has actually kept a house in Lake Luzerne for numerous years.

Ray originates from a family of chefs and restaurateurs– her mom handled the Howard Johnson’s in Lake George for a time– and she began in the food service in New York City.





She returned to Lake George simply as she was turning 30 and began handling the club at the SagamoreResort She later on worked as a food purchaser and chef for the now-defunct Cowan & & Lobel premium grocery store inAlbany It existed she showed up …