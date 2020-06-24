Celebrity Chef Jose Andres set to feed voters at Kentucky primary

Celebrity chef José Andrés has set up his charity World Central Kitchen to feed voters at polling stations in Kentucky at the Democratic primary.

“Our team is here today in Louisville to ensure that people coming to vote have food and water both while they wait and to take home with them after voting, if needed,” World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook said in a statement to CNN.

“We want to do our part to make sure everyone is able to exercise their right to vote without undue discomfort or stress.”





The not-for-profit organisation founded by the famous chef, is devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters and it has served meals to hurricane survivors, furloughed government workers and even those trapped on cruise ships amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Tuesday’s Kentucky election provision will mark the first time the organisation has provided relief to people during an election period, CNN reported.

Social distancing measures have been set up across polling stations in their state as fewer locations and workers than usual were available due to the ongoing pandemic.

The state’s typical 3,700 polling places were decrease to about 200 locations amid the concerns.

As an effect, voters are required to face long queues in the wait to cast their vote and World Central Kitchen has said it helps to fuel voters before and once they wait should they need it.

“World Central Kitchen was created to use the power of food to heal and strengthen communities,” Mr Mook told CNN.

The contentious primary will see national Democratic party favourite Amy McGrath not in favor of Charles Booker, a progressive state legislator who is African American, to take on Republican senator Mitch McConnell.

Mr Booker has seen his support surge within the last month in the light of national unrest on the deaths of black Americans, having campaigned on an email of social and racial justice.

Many have said that the reduction in voting stations can be an act of voter suppression against black Americans including celebrities and high-profile figures like LeBron James and Hillary Clinton.

“There will be one polling place for 616,000 registered voters in Louisville’s Jefferson County, where half state’s black voters live,” voting rights expert Ari Berman wrote in a tweet.

He added: “This is going to be a disaster.”