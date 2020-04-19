Celebrities unite to show support for underserved communities battling coronavirus

During “The Color of Covid,” an hour-long unique held by CNN’s Don Lemon as well as political analyst Van Jones on Saturday evening, celebrities placed a limelight on difficulties encountered by black as well as brownish communities, offered names of companies aiding with alleviation initiatives, as well as provided words of motivation as well as activity to customers.

“The facts are sobering, they’re depressing and they’re tragic. African Americans helped to build this country and make this country great. We don’t deserve to be in this position. We don’t deserve to always be thought of last. And I want to say to my people: Let’s not wait on nobody to save us. Let’s use this as a reset,” Combs claimed throughout the occasion.

In Chicago, authorities claimed recently that 72% of fatalities from the infection have actually taken place amongst blacks, that comprise concerning 30% of the city’s populace. LouisianaGov John Bel Edwards claimed greater than 70% of the state’s coronavirus fatalities were African American clients, that comprise simply 32% of the state’s populace.

Here are some even more messages shared from stars, vocalists as well as professional athletes:

Rapper Snoop Dogg

“I want to send some words of encouragement to all of my people out there. Yo, I want you to have some fun, I want you to make the most of your time at home. Spend some time with your loved ones, get in tune with yourself. Go to Instagram, watch some funny stuff, check out some good movies. Keep your spirits up.”

NBA tale Magic Johnson

“African Americans are leading in death from the coronavirus. If there’s anything I can tell you, we got to do what we’re supposed to do. Stay at home, social distancing. You can’t have car parties, you can’t have parties at all, you can’t have gatherings at all. You must stay at home and practice social distancing. This is killing our community, this virus.”

‘Hamilton’ designer Lin-Manuel Miranda

“As Covid-19 continues to devastate the world’s health and economy, a new conversation is taking place. In our country, black and brown communities are getting hit the hardest. Luckily, organizations such as the Hispanic Federation are here today, just as they’ve been for the last 30 years to help. We’ve partnered with the Hispanic Federation to create the nonprofit emergency assistance to help over 150 Latinx community-based organizations all over the country and in Puerto Rico to ease the pain in Latinx communities.”

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller

As you might have listened to, I’ve been detected with Covid-19 as well as I desire to sign up with the show tonight to ensure that individuals recognize that this infection is extremely actual. It’s not simply impacting the senior or those in retirement home. We have to do all we can as a country as well as area to sluggish this point down as well as restrict the spread. I’m in quarantine currently yet I’m looking in advance. I assume it will certainly be very important to proceed several of the important things we have actually found out as well as to buy programs that will certainly maintain all of us secured. People as a whole as well as particularly our cutting edge employees in all areas. I really hope every person will certainly proceed to do their component as well as I look onward to when we are all past this.

Actress America Ferrera

“I want to say ‘thank you’ from the bottom of my heart to all the amazing people showing up everyday to provide critical services through this crisis. Some of those people are our nation’s farmworkers. They’re putting their lives and health on the line by planting, picking, and packing the food we all need to get through this COVID-19 crisis. And yet farmworkers are reporting that they do not have enough food to feed their own families. Even though the government has deemed them essential workers, they are being denied essential benefits. These frontline workers need our help.”

Musician will.i.am

“I want to take this moment in time to show a lot of love and appreciation for all of the nurses and the doctors, fighting in the hospital in the front line. I also want to thank all of the drivers and delivery folk, and all of the people working in the supermarket, keeping the world moving. Without you guys, the world would really be a mess. Thank you so much. I also want to thank all the mentors and the teachers teaching online.”

Comedian George Lopez as well as starlet Constance Marie

“We’d like to send a huge abrazo to the Latino community, which is our community,” states comic GeorgeLopez Actress Constance Marie includes, “A special thank you to all the essential workers in our community because you guys are on the front lines, you are pushing through, you are heroes. We know you’re working long hours away from your family to basically help everyone.”