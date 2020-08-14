Celebrities Slam Kamala Harris For Sidestepping Tara Reade Sexual Assault Allegations Against Biden

Hollywood and the entertainment industry hold a double standard when it comes to issues of sexual harassment. When it’s a Republican like Brett Kavanaugh, they want to accuse him of the rape of the Sabine women.

When it’s a Democrat like Harvey Weinstein, or those who have supported him, we’re supposed to ignore it and go on with business as usual.

But not all entertainers think that way. In a response to former Trump DNI and Ambassador Richard Grenell, who said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had “zero chemistry” at their first joint press conference on Thursday, country singer Meredith Brooks commented, “I thought she believed #Tara @ReadeAlexandra So now it’s ok since he’s making her his running mate? Well that was easy!”

In fact, last year, Harris said of Tara Reade’s rape charges against Biden, “I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.”

So Harris, a self-appointed champion of feminist orthodoxy, gleefully shares a national ticket with a man accused of rape. Remember all the allegations (all proved false) against Donald Trump by the…