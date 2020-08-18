Celebrities react to night one of the DNC

Now, with the convention underway and Democratic heavyweights Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders taking the phase, celebrities have actually taken to Twitter to react to the start of the several-day occasion.

ROSIE O’DONNELL CONFIDENT DONALD TRUMP WON’T BE REELECTED, BLAMES ‘THE APPRENTICE’ CREATOR FOR HIS FAME

Among those to speak out throughout the convention was Rosie O’Donnell, an outspoken critic of President Trump.

Commenting on a video montage set to a Bruce Springsteen tune, she wrote, “bruce – the rising – beautiful.”

“Mrs. America” star Uzo Aduba likewise tweeted.

“This Biden/Harris Springsteen package is excellent,” she praised “Not good. Excellent. Showing all of America and her TRUE greatness.”

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown fired off a set of tweets to appreciation the start of the broadcast too.

“I love the opening of the #DNC and I love me some #GwenMoore!” she began “Her voice is blackness personified. And there’s no bigger compliment I can pay!”

ROB REINER CALLS A VOTE FOR TRUMP ‘A VOTE FOR DEATH’ IN LATEST TWITTER REBUKE

Brown continued: “I love that the #DNC2020 looks like America! All of us together. Every race. All sexual orientations. All ages. Every economic situation. It’s US! #WeThePeople.”

“I’m so happy I’m a f–king Democrat,” said staunch liberal Alyssa…