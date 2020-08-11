Celebrities react to Kamala Harris being announced as Joe Biden’s running mate: ‘Excited to vote’

” I require somebody who comprehends the discomfort that many individuals in our country are suffering. Whether they have actually lost their task, their company, an enjoyed one to this infection. This president states he“doesn’t want to be distracted by it” He does not comprehend that looking after individuals of this country– all individuals– isn’t a diversion– it’s the task. Kamala comprehends that,” the 77- year-old prospect continued.

BIDEN TAPS KAMALA HARRIS AS RUNNING MATE

Harris tweeted, “@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

Biden’s choice marks simply the 3rd time in history a female has actually been selected as a running mate on a significant celebration governmental ticket and the very first time a Black and South Asian female rises to the function.

Celebrities gathered to Twitter to praise Harris and reveal their assistance for the 2020 ticket.

“Very pleased for our good friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and quite looking forward to ballot for the Biden-Harris ticket to start the tough work of recuperating from this headache presidency and constructing an even …