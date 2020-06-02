Celebrities Hit Los Angeles Streets To Protest George Floyd’s Death

Hollywood is exhibiting help for the Black Lives Matter motion … with tons of giant celebs taking to the streets of Los Angeles to protest within the wake of George Floyd‘s demise.

Machine Gun Kelly carried an indication that learn, “Stop Arresting Protesters! Arrest Killer Cops!!” as he marched alongside Travis Barker, who had his personal signal saying, “NO JUSTICE NO PEACE.”

Logan Paul reunited along with his ex, Josie Canseco, for the protest by means of Hollywood … and Halsey walked alongside her ex, Yungblud, for his or her second L.A. protest collectively. As you’ll be able to see, Logan busted out a “BLACK LIVES MATTER” signal.

Other celebs becoming a member of the large protest included … Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian McClard, plus Mod Sun, Cara Santana, DeRay Davis and Tinashe.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck attend a protest for the #BlackLivesMatter motion in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/CnI1g7gIv6 — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) June 2, 2020

@ArmasUpdates

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana De Armas additionally joined the protest ranks … with Ben carrying indicators in help of #BLM and a Baptist church in Venice.