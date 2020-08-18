Celebrations for Elvis draws smaller crowd due to pandemic | Community

SHREVEPORT, La – Elvis Aaron Presley or simply Elvis was among the most popular and vibrant performers of perpetuity.

The appeal of Elvis is still notable to this day, 43 years after his unforeseen death in Memphis,Tenn onAug 16, 1977.

The memories of Elvis are kept alive by his fans like Diane Harmon ofShreveport Harmon took a trip to Memphis for the yearly “Elvis Week” celebration for years, and this year was no exception. But the 2020 variation of this crusade was not the exact same due to the pandemic.

“The parking lot was barely even, had a few cars there in front of the ‘Elvis Presley’s Memphis’ big 200,000-square-foot museum area. It was not all like the years past. For my 23rd year, it was different,” Harmon stated.

Although it was a reduced Elvis Week, Harmon stated she was still thankful she went since she still got to provide her club’s $250 contributionto St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

That club, Elvis’ Angels, likewise contributes to the James Burton Foundation, where there is a great deal of appreciation.