Celebration Mile under consideration for Tilsit | Racing News

Charlie Hills is thinking about big-race alternatives both in the house and abroad for Goodwood winner Tilsit.

The Group Two Celebration Mile back at Goodwood on August 29 and the Group One Prix du Moulin over the very same journey at ParisLongchamp on September 6 have actually been determined as possible targets for the child of First Defence.

After bolting up by 19 lengths in an amateur occasion at Newcastle on his penultimate start, Tilsit verified his capacity when declaring Group Three splendor in last month’s Thoroughbred Stakes.

Hills stated: “We are going to have a take a seat with the Juddmonte group and Teddy Grimthorpe and see what Prince Khalid (Abdullah) wishes to do as there are a couple of alternatives.

“We more than happy with how he has actually come out of the race and we will most likely remain at a mile, however I’m sure he will get even more in time.

“He might return to Goodwood for the Celebration Mile or perhaps wait for the Moulin.

“We are slightly wary of the fact he is pretty lightly raced and stepping up from a Group Three to a Group One could be a big ask. He is an exciting horse going forward.”

Although Tilsit needed to make it through a stewards’ query at Goodwood following a late coming together with ultimate runner-up My Oberon, the Lambourn handler thinks he will have discovered plenty from the experience.

