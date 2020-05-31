Celebrating the end of the year for SWFL students

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For most students throughout SWFL this year has been one for the historical past books. What began as a standard faculty setting, in the classroom with friends and lecturers, ended with the youngsters studying from residence by means of e-learning as a result of of COVID-19.

Friday marked the final day of the faculty year for most students throughout SWFL together with these at Saint Michael Lutheran School in Fort Myers.

The faculty, which teaches youngsters Pre-Okay by means of eighth grade, often sends the eighth grade class off to highschool with a stroll by means of the hallways whereas the faculty cheers them on, however, due to Coronavirus that wasn’t attainable this year so the employees improvised.

On Friday, the employees of SMLS, in addition to the eighth grade students and households, lined the campus whereas greater than 100 vehicles full of fellow students drove by means of wishing them nicely and throwing treats their means.

Students instructed Fox4 that they by no means anticipated the year to play out this manner however this ship off is one they are going to always remember!