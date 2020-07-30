Celebrating Miguel Angel Jimenez’s record-breaking career on the European Tour | Golf News



















Miguel Angel Jimenez has actually been among the most amusing golf players to see in his 32- year specialist career, and to commemorate his record 707 th start, we show on a few of his finest European Tour minutes

Miguel Angel Jimenez has actually treated us to a variety of remarkable minutes in his remarkable specialist career, and we have actually been showing on a few of the finest.

Jimenez has actually now broken the record for a lot of European Tour looks, making his 707 th start at the Hero Open to exceed the enduring record of Sam Torrance, and the charming Spaniard commemorated with an excellent 64 which left him simply 2 shots off the first-round lead.

Miguel Angel Jimenez commemorates his 707 th European Tour look with a glass of Rioja, and a chat with Sam Torrance

The 56- year-old made his Tour launching on house soil as a raw 19- year-old in 1983 and it took him 5 years to make his complete card, and he has actually amused every year while gathering 21 Tour titles and a host of records, consisting of the most holes-in-one and being the earliest winner – 3 times!

Jimenez very first tasted success when he outshone the likes of the then-world No 1 Nick Faldo to win the Belgian Open in 1992, and his latest win, his house Open de Espana 6 years back, extended his own record as the earliest European Tour champ having actually initially beaten Des Smyth’s record when he won his this Hong Kong Open title in 2012.

His 21 success, consisting of 4 in Hong Kong, 5 on house soil and one in the European Tour’s flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in 2008, suffices to be connected for 10 th in the list of general winners.

Jimenez did not make his Ryder Cup launching till 1999, having actually been assistant captain to coach Seve Ballesteros at Valderrama 2 years previously, and he would go on to make 3 additional looks and played on the winning European groups in 2004 and 2010.

Watch the video above to see our homage to the male who credited his exceptional durability to “good food, good wine, good cigars, and a little bit of exercise!” Miguel Angel Jimenez – record breaker and performer.