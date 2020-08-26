Cedric Kaze: Yanga SC confirm arrival date for new coach

The Jangwani giants have actually asked for the persistence of fans as they wait for the arrival of the new coach ahead of the upcoming season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have actually verified new coach Cedric Kaze will reach completion of this week to take control of the reigns at the club.

The Jangwani giants lack a coach considering that they fired Belgian Luc Eymael at the end of the 2019-20 Mainland Premier League season.

Despite revealing, they had actually employed the Burundian tactician to change Eymael, Yanga fans have actually been questioning when he will show up to begin training the side with just a few weeks staying prior to the season kicks-off on September 6.

Yanga SC’s partner GSM’s financial investment director Hersi Said has actually now cooled off the nerves of the fans after verifying the coach will show up in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

“We are also waiting for our coach to arrive, he has been in Canada, he is handing over to his former club Barcelona before embarking on a journey to Tanzania and we expect him in Dar es Salaam before Friday,” Said informed Goal.

“We should be client since he should turn over [to his former club], and he should likewise take a Covid -19 test prior to his journey here, so it is not that simple, however by the end of this week, he will be around.

“We more than happy to have Kaze since he speaks all languages, he speaks Swahili, …