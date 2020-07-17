Cédric Chouviat: French police charged over death of delivery driver

Image copyright

Three French police officers have already been charged with manslaughter following a death of a delivery driver in Paris following a traffic stay in January.

Cédric Chouviat, a 42-year-old father-of-five, said “I’m suffocating” seven times as officers held him down, still wearing his scooter helmet, for about 20 seconds, footage showed.

His body then went limp and that he died in hospital two days later.

A coroner later ruled he had died of asphyxia and a broken larynx.

A fourth officer has been investigated but has not been charged.

Mr Chouviat’s family say the manslaughter charges aren’t severe enough “for the violence and aggressiveness of the police officers” noticed in video footage of the incident.

“Voluntary blows led to the death of Cedric Chouviat,” the household said in a statement. The charge of voluntary violence can lead to a harsher sentence under French law, AFP news agency reported.

His family also want the chokehold applied to Mr Chouviat and another technique also used on him, the place where a person is forced onto the ground face down while pressure is put on their upper body, to be barred.

In June the former Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said chokeholds would be barred. However, they reversed this decision just a couple days later after a backlash from police unions, who held demonstrations across the country.

Chokeholds – a controversial and potentially lethal form of restraint – are outlawed in many countries.

Mr Chouviat was of Algerian origin. In France, young Black and Arab men say they are disproportionately the victims of police brutality.

France has seen demonstrations against police violence triggered by a written report clearing police officers over the death of Adama Traore, a new back man who died in police custody in 2016.

One of the officers who arrested Mr Traore has admitted which they used their combined bodyweight to pin him to the ground.

His death was likened to the police killing of George Floyd in the US, which sparked huge anti-racism protests around the world.