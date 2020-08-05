Cedric Amissi scores in Al Taawoun’s defeat to Al Faisaly

The Burundi global midfielder was on target for the Wolves, albeit, were on the losing side versus the Burgundy

Cedric Amissi scored Al Taawoun’s just objective in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Al Faisaly in a Saudi Professional League component.

The Burundi global beat goalkeeper Mustafa Malayekah in the 63 rd minute yet his side ended on the losing side inside Al Majma’ah Sports City Stadium.

With football returning to the Asian nation after a long hiatus owing to the break out of Covid-19 pandemic, Al Faisaly took an early lead through Ahmed Al-Fiqi in the ninth minute thanks to Igor Rossi’s help.

The Burgundy hung on to the slim benefit heading into the half-time break as Malayekah rejected the visitors from equalising thanks to his brave conserves.

Al Taawoun began the 2nd half like an injured animal and were rewarded 18 minutes from reboot as the 30- year-old discovered the internet with a cool surface.

Notwithstanding, the hosts restored their lead through Guilherme Augusto who fired previous goalkeeper Hussain Shaian 7 minutes later on.

That showed to be the winning strike as no objectives were scored for the staying part of the encounter.

Amissi’s objective was his 5th in 19 Saudi Arabia topflight looks up until now this season. He was on parade from start to surface for Vitor Campelos’ side …