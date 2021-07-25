Cecila Kang discusses her book, 'An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination'
Cecila Kang discusses her book, 'An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination'

In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Cecilia Kang, The New York Times reporter and author of ‘An Ugly Truth’, for a discussion about Facebook’s feud with the federal government, its handling of misinformation during the Trump years, and Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership within the company.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR