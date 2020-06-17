Cecil Rhodes statue to be taken down at Oxford’s Oriel College

The statement came following the majority of both undergraduates and postgraduates studying at Oriel had this week voted in favour of the statue being removed.

Carole Souter CBE, the existing Master of St Cross College and former Chief Executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, was immediately appointed as the independent Chair of the inquiry – which it said would carry on “at pace” and report right back by the conclusion of the entire year.

As well as dealing with “the issue of the Rhodes legacy”, the inquiry will also explore “how to improve access and attendance of BAME undergraduate, graduate students and faculty, together with a review of how the College’s 21st Century commitment to diversity can sit more easily with its past”.

The statement added that the inquiry would “approach a number of individuals drawn from the worlds of academia, education policy, law, politics and journalism, adding: “The commission is intending to draw upon the greatest possible breadth and depth of experience, opinion and background.”

It said written and oral evidence will be taken from the broad range of stakeholders from Oxford and the country, including students, representatives of Rhodes Must Fall and Oxford City council, as well as alumni of Oxford and Oriel and citizens of the town.

“The Governing Body believes that this decision will allow a serious, appropriate and productive resolution of a complex series of issues,” the statement added.

The statement came after Oriel’s Governing body met for several hours on Wednesday afternoon amid rising tensions in Oxford following recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Students have now been writing a large number of letters to vice-chancellor Prof Louise Richardson and College heads demanding that institutional racism be tackled.

On Wednesday, Prof Richardson was criticised by 14 of her university’s own professors who accused her of making “unwarranted claims” about Nelson Mandela after she quoted the former President of South Africa as saying: “Hiding our history is not the route to enlightenment.”

Writing for the Telegraph, the dons warned Prof Richardson that she should not “presume to speak for black students or people of colour”, saying it had been inappropriate on her behalf to “ventriloquise” the late anti-apartheid leader. Prof Richardson hinted that Mr Mandela might not support the Rhodes Must Fall campaign because “he was a man of deep nuance who recognised complex problems for what they were.” Pointing to a speech distributed by Mr Mandela in 2003 to launch the Mandela Rhodes Foundation, a partnership with the Rhodes Trust to offer scholarships to African students, she said: “He said that we have to acknowledge our past but focus on the future.”

The letter was signed by Oxford academics including Robert Gildea, a professor of modern history, Elleke Boehmer, a professor of world literature and Miles Trendi, an associate professor in African politics and Faisal Devji, a professor of India history. A different open letter was sent to the vice-chancellor this week from the university’s black and ethnic minority staff network, which accused her of “limited and inadequate” messages to staff about countering institutional racism.

Last night, Oriel students Neil Misra and Swaraj Dash, who continued the Rhodes Must Fall campaign that started in 2015, told the Telegraph: “We are absolutely delighted”.