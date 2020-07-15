Cecil Rhodes statue in Cape Town has head removed

Image copyright

AFP

A statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes has been decapitated in Cape Town in South Africa.

The bronze bust in a city park had its head removed with an angle grinder on Sunday night or Monday morning, South African National Parks said.

It could be the latest monument associated with imperialism or slavery to be targeted since African American George Floyd was killed in US police custody.

His death triggered huge anti-racism demonstrations around the world.

Rhodes, a white supremacist, light emitting diode the British colonisation of parts of southern Africa throughout the 19th Century and made a fortune from mining.

Last month, a college at Oxford University said it might take down a statue of Rhodes after years of pressure by campaigners, who argued it had been a symbol of imperialism and racism.

Why is Cecil Rhodes such a controversial figure?

Statue of protester appears on UK slavetrader’s plinth

The Rhodes Memorial in Cape Town was built in 1912 on the slopes of Table Mountain and features eight lion statues along side steps prior to a granite building where in fact the bust is.

South African National Parks said it had reported the harm to police.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Oxford University’s Oriel College says it will take down the statue of Rhodes there





The statue had previously been targeted and was first vandalised in 2001, when red paint was splashed onto it. In 2017 its nose was stop, but was restored these year.

Another statue of Rhodes, at the University of Cape Town, was removed in 2015 after it became the focus of protests against colonial-era leaders.

Rhodes, a revered figure throughout the days of the British Empire, founded the De Beers mining company in South Africa and also took control of territory in southern Africa that in the course of time became Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe. He believed that the English were the master race.

Both South Africa and the former Rhodesia were ruled by white minorities for quite some time.

Rhodes left money to Oxford University’s Oriel College after his death in 1902 at the age of 48. A campaign to remove the statue of him at the college began after the 2015 protests at Cape Town university.