Cecil Rhodes statue decapitated in South Africa

The statue, which sits on the northern slope of Table Mountain, a popular tourist attraction, was vandalized earlier in the day this week, Rey Thakhuli from SANParks said in a statement.
Thakhuli said that a Table Mountain National Park ranger had found that the statue’s head was gouged off while patrolling the area.
“The head of the statue was cut from the bust with what seems to be an angle grinder somewhere between Sunday night or the early hours of Monday morning,” he said.
And as co-founder of diamond-mining company, De Beers, Rhodes also wanted to acquire more territory for mining.
SANParks said it could maybe not determine the motive for the vandalism, but it had reported the incident to the police.
Last month, protesters in England also referred to as for removing a Rhodes statue outside Oxford University’s Oriel College where the late imperialist studied.