Cecil Rhodes statue decapitated in South Africa

The statue, which sits on the northern slope of Table Mountain, a popular tourist attraction, was vandalized earlier in the day this week, Rey Thakhuli from SANParks said in a statement.

Thakhuli said that a Table Mountain National Park ranger had found that the statue’s head was gouged off while patrolling the area.

“The head of the statue was cut from the bust with what seems to be an angle grinder somewhere between Sunday night or the early hours of Monday morning,” he said.