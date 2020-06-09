Cecil Rhodes protest: Thousands renew calls for Oxford University to remove statue of controversial imperialist

Campaigners have reignited the campaign to remove the statue of white imperialist Cecil Rhodes from Oxford University amid increasing calls to remove the legacy of racism and colonialism from institutions.

The statue of Rhodes, who served being an early architect of South African apartheid and argued of the supremacy of the anglo saxon master race, has remained a spot of contention outside Oriel college since 2015 each time a campaign demanded the figure fall from its position overlooking Oxford’s High Street.

At the time the university refused to remove the sculpture – alternatively opting to add “a clear historical context to explain why it is there”





However calls to rid the building of the statue have already been reinvigorated by way of a growing push to drive out systemic racism – sparked by protests beginning in the US following a death of George Floyd at the hand of a policeman.

A petition signed by thousands of activists said: “We are reigniting the calls for the statue to be removed, at the earliest opportunity.

The Edward Colston statue has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave trader who has numerous landmarks named after him in Bristol.

“As long as the statue stands the University is only alienating those of whom Rhodes’ beliefs have persecuted and oppressed to this very day”.

The Rhodes Must Fall Oxford campaign group, along side other student groups, argue that the university has “failed to address its institutional racism” and the affect students and the city.

An open letter from campaigners to the university’s vice-chancellor says the institution has only made “inconsequential inroads” in to tackling the material legacy of imperialism, adding it “is not enough”.

It comes after a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down and thrown into Bristol Harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.

A peaceful demonstration is planned in-front of the Rhodes statue on Tuesday, part of the city’s response to the growing Black Lives Matters movement which began in the US and saw a lot more than 200 marches take place throughout the UK within the weekend.

Violence and vandalism – in particular the removal of the Colston statue – have since been decried by the us government. Home Secretary Priti Patel told the Commons “It’s not for mobs to tear down statues and cause criminal damage within our street”, while Boris Johnson said in a pre-recorded statement however not “support or indulge those who break the law… or desecrate public monuments.

Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Layla Moran, who is MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said: “The statues of white supremacists and slave merchants should not nevertheless be standing within our cities. That’s why the statue of Cecil Rhodes must drop.

“I’m not endorsing vigilante action, but I’d urge Oriel College in the strongest terms to think about what message this statue sends in 2020, and to remove it.

Additional reporting by Press Association.